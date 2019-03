The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

Ninth-seeded Washington will take on No. 8 seed Utah State on Friday, March 22 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Tip off from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio is set for 6:50 p.m ET.

The Huskies (26–8) clinched the Pac-12 regular season title but fell to Oregon in the tournament championship, 68–48, landing them in the Midwest as the region's No. 9 seed.

Utah State (28–6) is on a roll under first year head coach Craig Smith. The Aggies finished as both Mountain West regular season co-champions and the conference's tournament champ with a win over San Diego State.

How to watch the game:

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online on NCAA.com with March Madness Live. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.