How to Watch Virginia vs. Gardner Webb: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 1 seed Virginia vs. No. 16 seed Gardner Webb in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Emily Caron
March 22, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

Top-seeded Virginia will take on No. 16 Gardner Webb on Friday, March 22 in Columbia, S.C., in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Cavaliers (29–3) secured a No. 1 seed for the fourth time in six seasons, this year in the South region. Virginia has only suffered three losses this year, with two coming at the hands of Duke during the regular season and the third to Florida State in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

Gardner Webb (23–11) is a March Madness newcomer. The Runnin' Bulldogs ran the table in the Big South tournament and dominated Radford, 76–65, to win the title and secure a bid to the Big Dance.

How to Watch: 

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TRU TV

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

