The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 4 Virginia Tech takes on No. 13 Saint Louis in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64 on Friday, March 22, in San Jose.

Virginia Tech suffered a 65–63 overtime loss to Florida State in the ACC quarterfinal despite strong nights from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kerry Blackshear Jr., who scored 21 and 17 points respectively. The Hokies finished the regular season with a record of 23–7.

Saint Louis rallied past St. Bonaventure for a 55–53 win en route to the team's first Atlantic 10 tournament title since 2013. The Billikens clinched their spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014 with the win. The team ended the regular season with a 19–12 record.

The winner of Friday's matchup will play either Liberty or Mississippi State on March 24.

How to Watch

Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.