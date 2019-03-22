Zion Williamson will make his March Madness debut on Friday night, but he's continuing to field plenty of questions about playing in the NBA.

When asked if he knew that Knicks fans are dying for him to come to the Big Apple, Williamson told the New York Post's Steve Serby that he'd be happy to play there.

"I mean, I don’t know if they need much saving, but...to the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support," Williamson said. "If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there. Like I said, whatever team drafts me, that’s where I want to be."

Williamson is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and many people suggested he should sit out for the rest of the season after he suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain against North Carolina on Feb. 20.

The freshman phenom missed the final six games of the regular season but returned last week for the ACC tournament. Williamson put up 81 points, 30 rebounds and seven steals en route to the Blue Devils winning their 21st ACC title in school history.

No. 1 seed Duke will take on No. 16 seed North Dakota State on Friday night in Williamson's native state of South Carolina. Tip off is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.