The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga looks to push their way toward another Sweet 16 berth when they take on Baylor in the second round of the West Region.

The Bulldogs dominated 87–49 in their first-round matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson, with five players scoring in double figures in securing one of their biggest tournament routs in school history.

Tbe ninth-seeded Bears held off Syracuse 78–69 in their tournament opener, using a season-high 16 3-pointers to shred Syracuse's 2–3 matchup zone.

The teams haven't met since the 2012 season and Gonzaga has won all four meetings in their series history.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.