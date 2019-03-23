How to Watch Kansas vs. Auburn in March Madness: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Kansas vs. Auburn on Saturday, March 23 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Emily Caron
March 23, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

The Midwest region's No. 4 seeded Kansas and No. 5 Auburn will meet in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 23. 

The Jayhawks secured an easy 87–53 win over Northeastern on Thursday to advance to the round of 32. Junior forward Dedric Lawson tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds in the rout as  Kansas dominated inside. 

Auburn's win was not as easy. The Tigers avoided a first-round upset by just one point, taking a 78–77 win over No. 12 New Mexico State to advance in the tournament.

How to watch: 

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

 

