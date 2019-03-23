How to Watch Kentucky vs. Wofford: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the 2019 NCAA tournament 2nd round game between Kentucky and Wofford on Saturday, March 23.

By Scooby Axson
March 23, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

A spot in the Sweet 16 in on the line when Kentucky takes on Wofford in the Midwest Region's second round from Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky advanced by routing Abilene Christian over 79-44 in the first-round, while Wofford, which has won 21 games in a row, used efficient shooting from the 3-point line to dispatch Seton Hall 84–68.

In the Terriers' win, guard Fletcher Magee set the Division I career mark for 3-pointers, while scoring 24 points.

The Wildcats played their first game without leading scoring and rebounder PJ Washington because of a sprained foot, and his availability for the second round is unknown.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message