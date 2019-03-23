The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

A spot in the Sweet 16 in on the line when Kentucky takes on Wofford in the Midwest Region's second round from Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky advanced by routing Abilene Christian over 79-44 in the first-round, while Wofford, which has won 21 games in a row, used efficient shooting from the 3-point line to dispatch Seton Hall 84–68.

In the Terriers' win, guard Fletcher Magee set the Division I career mark for 3-pointers, while scoring 24 points.

The Wildcats played their first game without leading scoring and rebounder PJ Washington because of a sprained foot, and his availability for the second round is unknown.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also watch on March Madness Live.