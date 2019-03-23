Never worry about busted brackets again! Sign up to play SI’s Realtime Bracket game. If your original pick is losing, you can switch it during live tournament games. Game leaderboards track original AND realtime picks.

No. 2-seeded Michigan State and No. 10-seeded Minnesota will square off in the Second Round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 23.

The Spartans outlasted Bradley 76–65 in their First Round contest, surviving the testy Braves after trailing by one point at halftime. Star point guard Cassius Winston led Michigan State with a game-high 26 points and four assists.

Minnesota defeated Louisville 86–76 in its First Round matchup. The Golden Gophers were paced by Gabe Kalscheur, who led the team with 24 points. Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy each poured in 18.

Here's how to watch the contest:

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on March Madness Live.