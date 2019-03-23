The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 12 Murray State will take on No. 4 Florida State in the round of 32 on Saturday, March 23 as the 2019 NCAA tournament continues.

Sophomore point guard Ja Morant led the Racers past the West's fifth-seed, Marquette, with a triple-double. With 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds, Morant and Murray State took the 83–64 win over the Golden Eagles.

The Seminoles survived a first-round scare and secured a spot in the second round with a 76–69 win over No. 13 seed Vermont.

How to watch:

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.