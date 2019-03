Below is a full list of opening spreads for Sunday's second round matchups in the 2019 NCAA tournament via Caesars Palace.

Editor's note: An additional line for Liberty vs. Virginia Tech will be included when an opening line is up.

Sunday, March 24 – 12:10 p.m. ET

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-8)

Sunday, March 24 – 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-11)

Sunday, March 24 – 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 9 UCF vs. No. 1 Duke (-12)

Sunday, March 24 – 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (-3.5)

Sunday, March 24 – 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech – line will be provided once available.

Sunday, March 24 – 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Virginia (-11)

Sunday, March 24 – 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 3 Houston (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Ohio State

Sunday, March 24 – 9:40 p.m. ET

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 12 Oregon (-5)