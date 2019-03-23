How to Watch Villanova vs. Purdue: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Purdue vs. Villanova in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 23, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 3 seed Purdue and No. 6 seed Villanova will go head-to-head in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 23 in Hartford, Conn.

Purdue is coming off of a strong 61–48 first-round win over Old Dominion. Carsen Edwards led the team with 26 points, seven rebound and four assists in the outing, while forward Matt Haarms added another 13 points and four rebounds.

Villanova survived a strong effort from Saint Mary's in the first round and advanced with a 61–57 win. Phil Booth scored 20 points and added six assists and two rebounds, while Eric Paschall and Jermaine Samuels contributed 14 and 12 points.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.

      Modal message