After 50 games in this year's NCAA tournament, there are officially no perfect brackets remaining.

Only one bracket, "center road," entered the Sweet 16 unblemished, but after No. 3 Purdue took down No. 2 Tennessee 99–94 in overtime, all brackets across major online games have been busted.

"Center road" owned the longest streak of correct bracket picks heading into Thursday night, however, shattering the reported record of 39 games.

There's a reason the annual NCAA tournament action is referred to as March Madness. Each year, millions across the nation attempt to achieve the impossible by filling out a perfect bracket and correctly predicting the tournament's winner. It's never been done before, and it may never happen.

Still, fans each year keep track to see when the last perfect bracket busts. Last season, no bracket lasted through even the first round, as No. 16 UMBC's historic upset of top-overall seed Virginia busted every bracket that had managed to stay perfect through the first 28 games of the tournament.

Just 16 games into this year's contest, only 42,828 out of 17.2 million (0.25%) brackets remained perfect, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Twenty of the submitted brackets guessed no games correctly.

After 39 games, ESPN Stats and Info announced on Saturday night that there were no more perfect ESPN brackets remaining. NCAA.com, which tracks brackets across websites like ESPN, CBS and Yahoo, still had three perfect brackets left at that point.