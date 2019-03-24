Zion Williamson and top-seeded Duke will face Tacko Fall and No. 9 UCF on Sunday, March 24 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The East's No. 1 seed rallied to take the win over No. 16 North Dakota State after a close first half on Friday night. RJ Barrett led the Blue Devils with 26 points and 14 rebounds while Zion Williamson poured in 25 more.

The Golden Knights advanced with a 73–58 win over No. 8 VCU. Guard B.J. Taylor posted a team-high 15 points as Fall nabbed a team-high 18 rebounds.

How to watch:

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.