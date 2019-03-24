No. 3 seed Houston and No. 11 Ohio State will square off in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24.

Houston soundly defeated No. 14 seed Georgia State 84–55 during its first round matchup. The Cougars were led by Corey Davis Jr., who scored a team-high 26 points and added six assists and seven rebounds. Fabian White Jr. also notched a double-double, dropping 14 points in addition to collecting 11 rebounds.

Ohio State survived Iowa State 62–59 in its first round contest. The Buckeyes secured the win behind 21 points from Kaleb Wesson and 19 points from Keyshawn Woods.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.