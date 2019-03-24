After the first day of the 2019 NCAA tournament's second round was full of blowouts, will Day Two go differently? Florida State steamrolled upstart Murray State, Carsen Edwards shot the lights out in Hartford and Auburn left no doubt in making Kansas the second 2018 Final Four team to head home on Saturday night.

Below, we recap every game of Sunday's second-round action as it goes final.

No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77 (OT)

The 2019 tournament's first overtime game did not disappoint, and the two-time SEC Player of the Year ultmately created the separation that lifted a fourth team from the conference into the Sweet 16, as Grant Williams scored six of his team's 12 overtime points in a 83–77 Tennessee win over Iowa. Tennessee came out of the gate firing and led by as much as 25 in the first half before Iowa trimmed the lead to 21 at the break and slowly began to work its way back, finally tying it at the foul line with under three minutes to play after a controversial foul call on a blocked three-point attempt. With Admiral Schofield in foul trouble, Grant Williams took over in overtime, working inside for the first points of the extra session, kicking out to Jordan Bone for a three and then hitting a midrange jumper himself to pilot a 7–0 run. After Iowa hit two free throws, a turnaround jumper by Williams pushed it back out to seven, and at the other end he stripped Tyler Cook inside to spoil the Hawkeyes’ last real chance. Another Big Ten team, hot-shooting Purdue, awaits the Vols in the Sweet 16.

SUNDAY'S FULL SCHEDULE

• 2:40 p.m.: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 North Carolina (CBS)

• 5:15 p.m.: No. 9 UCF vs. No. 1 Duke (CBS)

• 6:10 p.m.: No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TNT)

• 7:10 p.m.: No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (TBS)

• 7:45 p.m.: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Virginia (truTV)

• 8:40 p.m.: No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Houston (TNT)

• 9:40 p.m.: No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 12 Oregon (TBS)

All games can also be streamed with March Madness Live online on NCAA.com.