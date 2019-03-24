The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24.

Virginia avoided disaster for a second straight season at the Big Dance, racing past 16th-seeded Gardner Webb to win its first-round matchup 71–56. The Cavaliers rallied after trailing by six at halftime. Star sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter led Virginia with 23 points.

Oklahoma defeated No. 8 seed Ole Miss 95–72, in its first-round contest. The Sooners were paced by four players who tallied 18 or more in Rashard Odomes (20), Christian James (20), Kristian Doolittle (19) and Brady Manek (18).

How to watch:

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.