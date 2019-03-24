How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Irvine: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Oregon vs. UC Irvine in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24.

By Michael Shapiro
March 24, 2019

No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 UC Irvine will face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24.

The Ducks defeated Wisconsin 72-54 on Friday at SAP Arena in San Jose, Calif. Guard Payton Pritchard led Oregon with 19 points, while forward Louis King added 17 in the victory. Head coach Dana Altman and Co. are aiming for the program's second Final Four appearance in the last three seasons. 

UC Irvine blazed past Kansas State in the second half on Friday in its 70-64 victory. The Anteaters canned nine threes and had four players finish in double digits, holding the Wildcats to 37.3% shooting from the field. 

How to Watch:

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.

