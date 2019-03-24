Tennessee and Iowa will face off on Sunday, March 24 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The winner will face either Villanova or Purdue.

The Volunteers defeated Colgate 77-70 on Friday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Admiral Schofield led Tennessee in scoring, adding 19 points and four rebounds. Rick Barnes' squad is the No. 2 seed in the South Region after going 29–5, 15–3 SEC in the regular season.

Iowa outscored No. 7 Cincinnati by 12 points in the second half en route to a 79-72 victory. Hawkeyes forward Luke Garza led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds while fellow forward Joe Wieskamp poured in 19 points.

How to watch:

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.