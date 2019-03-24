How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Buffalo: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the 2019 NCAA tournament clash between Texas Tech and Buffalo on Sunday, March 24.

By Michael Shapiro
March 24, 2019

Texas Tech and Buffalo will face off on Sunday, March 24 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will face either Florida or Michigan.

The Red Raiders defeated Northern Kentucky 72-57 on Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech with 29 points adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Chris Beard's squad reached the Elite Eight in 2018 and is now looking for the first Final Four in program history.

Buffalo blitzed Arizona State in a 91-74 victory on Friday. The Sun Devils went just 3-22 from three in the defeat, while senior Jeremy Harris led the way with 21 points. 

How to watch:

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game on March Madness Live.

