No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 12 Liberty will face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 24.

The two squads are looking to advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Region, where the winner will face either No. 1 Duke or No. 9 UCF.

Virginia Tech triumphed over Saint Louis in the first round by a score of 66-52 to earn a trip to the second round for the first time since 2007.

Liberty earned an upset victory over Mississippi State 80-76 thanks to a 45-point second half. This is the Flames' first tournament appearance since 2013 and it was also the program's first-ever win in the Big Dance.

How to watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.