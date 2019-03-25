Find the 16 teams still alive in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
Three-fourths of the field that remained in the NCAA tournament on Thursday was eliminated by the end of Sunday's contests, with just 16 teams still alive for the national championship.
All four No. 1 seeds still have a shot to win the Big Dance, while Oregon is the only double-digit seed left from the field of 68.
Check out the full Sweet 16 field below:
East Regional
No. 1 Duke
No. 2 Michigan State
No. 3 LSU
No. 4 Virginia Tech
West Regional
No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 2 Michigan
No. 3 Texas Tech
No. 4 Florida State
South Regional
No. 1 Virginia
No. 2 Tennessee
No. 3 Purdue
No. 12 Oregon
Midwest Regional
No. 1 North Carolina
No. 2 Kentucky
No. 3 Houston
No. 5 Auburn