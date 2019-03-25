Three-fourths of the field that remained in the NCAA tournament on Thursday was eliminated by the end of Sunday's contests, with just 16 teams still alive for the national championship.

All four No. 1 seeds still have a shot to win the Big Dance, while Oregon is the only double-digit seed left from the field of 68.

Check out the full Sweet 16 field below:

East Regional

No. 1 Duke

No. 2 Michigan State

No. 3 LSU

No. 4 Virginia Tech

West Regional

No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 2 Michigan

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 4 Florida State

South Regional

No. 1 Virginia

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Purdue

No. 12 Oregon

Midwest Regional

No. 1 North Carolina

No. 2 Kentucky

No. 3 Houston

No. 5 Auburn