March Madness 2019: Which Teams Made the Sweet 16?

Find the 16 teams still alive in the 2019 NCAA tournament. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 25, 2019

Three-fourths of the field that remained in the NCAA tournament on Thursday was eliminated by the end of Sunday's contests, with just 16 teams still alive for the national championship.

All four No. 1 seeds still have a shot to win the Big Dance, while Oregon is the only double-digit seed left from the field of 68. 

Check out the full Sweet 16 field below:

East Regional

No. 1 Duke

No. 2 Michigan State

No. 3 LSU 

No. 4 Virginia Tech

West Regional 

No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 2 Michigan

No. 3 Texas Tech 

No. 4 Florida State

South Regional 

No. 1 Virginia

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Purdue

No. 12 Oregon

Midwest Regional

No. 1 North Carolina

No. 2 Kentucky

No. 3 Houston

No. 5 Auburn

