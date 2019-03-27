Johnny Dawkins' UCF team nearly toppled Duke in a 77-76 loss on Sunday and fell just short as Zion Williamson led the Blue Devils with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Dawkins came away from Sunday's defeat with further appreciation for Williamson and praised the likely No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up.

"The things he did in that game as a freshman [against UCF], to do the things he did on that stage, you automatically know he has special written all over him at our level, at the next level, it's not going to matter. He's going to be great," Dawkins said on Wednesday. "I think he's going to be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done."

Williamson brought the Blue Devils within one-point in the final minute on Sunday and drove past 7'6" center Tacko Fall for an and-one layup. Williamson missed the ensuing free-throw, but a rebound and layup from fellow freshman R.J. Barrett kept the Blue Devils' season alive.

Duke advanced to the Sweet 16 with Sunday's victory. Williamson and Co. will face Virginia Tech on Friday, with tip slated for 9:39 p.m ET. UCF registered its first tournament win in program history on March 22 with a 73-58 win over VCU.