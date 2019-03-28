The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Florida State will face off in Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 28. The winner will advance to the West regional final against Michigan or Texas Tech.

The Bulldogs defeated Baylor 81-73 on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Brandon Clarke led all scorers with 36 points on 15-18 from the field. Gonzaga cruised past Farleigh Dickinson on March 21.

Florida State dominated Ja Morant and Murray State on Saturday. The Seminoles shot 50.7% from the field in a 90-62 victory, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the second-straight year.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.