No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Texas Tech will face off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 28. The winner will advance to the West regional final against Gonzaga or Florida State

The Wolverines cruised through the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, defeating Montana 74-55 and Florida 64-49. Jordan Poole led Michigan with 19 points in Saturday's win over the Gators.

Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16 for the second-straight year. Texas Tech defeated Northern Kentucky 72-57 on Friday, then beat Buffalo 78-58 on Sunday.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.