How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee on Thursday, March 28 in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 28, 2019

The South region's No. 2 seed Tennessee will take on No. 3 seed Purdue on Thursday, March 28 in Lousiville in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Vols lost to Auburn in the SEC tournament championship game. Tennessee will look for the program's first ever national championship after beating Colgate in the first round and Iowa in the second round. 

Purdue is coming off of a strong first and second round wins. In the first round, Purdue beat Old Dominion, 61–48, and Carsen Edwards led the team with 26 points, seven rebound and four assists in the outing. In the second round, the Boilermakers moved past Villanova.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on NCAA.com with March Madness Live. You can also watch the game live on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

