Zion Williamson and top-seeded Duke will face No. 4 Virginia Tech on Friday, March 29 in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Duke narrowly avoided an upset loss to No. 9 UCF on Sunday. The Blue Devils beat the Knights 77–76 following a close battle with towering center Tacko Fall. Williamson finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds, while RJ Barrett added 16 points and eight rebounds. Duke moved past No. 16 North Dakota State in the first round.

Virginia Tech beat No. 12 Liberty in the second round after moving past Saint Louis in the first round. It's Virginia Tech's first Sweet 16 since 1967.

The Hokies beat Duke 77–72 during the regular season, but Williamson didn't play.

How to watch:

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on March Madness Live.