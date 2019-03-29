The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Houston will face off in Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 29. The winner will advance to the Midwest regional final against North Carolina or Auburn

The Wildcats rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 7 Wofford 62-56 on Thursday. They have reached the Sweet 16 five of the last six years.

Houston advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 1984 on Sunday. The Cougars defeated Ohio State in the second round after a 84-55 victory over Georgia State on Friday.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.