No. 3 seed LSU will take on No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA tournament. The two teams will meet up at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 29.

The Tigers secured the first spot in the Sweet 16 after escaping with a 69–67 win over Maryland. Junior guard Skylar Mays led LSU with 16 points and five rebounds, while freshman Naz Reid put up 13 points with four rebounds.

Michigan State cruised to a 70–50 win over Minnesota in the second round. The victory marks the Spartans' first time returning to the Sweet 16 since 2015.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the matchup on March Madness Live.