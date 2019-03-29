No. 1 seed North Carolina takes on No. 5 Auburn in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 29. The game tips off at 7:29 p.m. ET from Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The No. 1 seed Tar Heels earned their spot in the bracket with a 27-6 regular season and a share of the ACC regular season title. UNC ended its ACC tournament run with a loss to Duke, but moved past No. 16 Iona in the first round of the tournament. North Carolina then beat Washington 81–59 in the second round.

No. 5 Auburn avoided a first-round upset to New Mexico State with a one-point 78–77 win in the first round and then moved past Kansas 89–75 in the second round.

How to Watch

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.