How to Watch North Carolina vs. Auburn: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch North Carolina and Auburn in the 2019 NCAA tournament on Friday, March 22.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 29, 2019

No. 1 seed North Carolina takes on No. 5 Auburn in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 29. The game tips off at 7:29 p.m. ET from Sprint Center in Kansas City. 

The No. 1 seed Tar Heels earned their spot in the bracket with a 27-6 regular season and a share of the ACC regular season title. UNC ended its ACC tournament run with a loss to Duke, but moved past No. 16 Iona in the first round of the tournament. North Carolina then beat Washington 81–59 in the second round. 

No. 5 Auburn avoided a first-round upset to New Mexico State with a one-point 78–77 win in the first round and then moved past Kansas 89–75 in the second round. 

How to Watch

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game on March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message