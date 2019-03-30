No. 1 Virginia will go head-to-head against No. 3 Purdue in the 2019 NCAA tournament's South region Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30 in Louisville.

Purdue will be playing in its first Elite Eight since 2000 after surviving an 18-point comeback attempt from No. 2 Tennessee to take a 99–94 win in overtime in the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers were led by Carsen Edward's 29 points and a career-high from guard Ryan Cline, who drilled seven three-pointers in the win, six of them in the second half.

Virginia survived its own contested battle and defeated No. 12 Oregon 53–49 in the final minutes of Thursday night's Sweet 16 matchup. The Cavaliers had four different players score in the double digits, with guard Ty Jerome leading the way with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

How to watch the game:

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the game online on NCAA.com with March Madness Live.