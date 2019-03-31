No. 5 Auburn and No. 2 Kentucky will meet in the Midwest region finals for a shot at the 2019 NCAA tournament's Final Four.

The Tigers stunned top-seeded North Carolina on Friday night, taking down the first No. 1 seed of the tournament in the Sweet 16 with a dominant 97–80 win to advance to their first Elite Eight in 33 years. Auburn sunk 17 threes in the victory to advance to the Elite Eight.

PJ Washington­–recently returned from injury–and freshman Tyler Herro helped Kentucky survive a scare from No. 3-seeded Houston on Friday night. The Wildcats took one step closer to a trip to Minneapolis with the 62–58 win.

How to watch:

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.