Find out how to watch No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky on Sunday in the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
No. 5 Auburn and No. 2 Kentucky will meet in the Midwest region finals for a shot at the 2019 NCAA tournament's Final Four.
The Tigers stunned top-seeded North Carolina on Friday night, taking down the first No. 1 seed of the tournament in the Sweet 16 with a dominant 97–80 win to advance to their first Elite Eight in 33 years. Auburn sunk 17 threes in the victory to advance to the Elite Eight.
PJ Washington–recently returned from injury–and freshman Tyler Herro helped Kentucky survive a scare from No. 3-seeded Houston on Friday night. The Wildcats took one step closer to a trip to Minneapolis with the 62–58 win.
How to watch:
Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.