North Carolina Freshman Nassir Little Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Nassir Little did not start a game while at North Carolina.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 01, 2019

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little has announced he will declare for the 2019 NBA draft after one season with the Tarheels.

Little, a 6'6" forward who came into college after winning the MVP at the McDonald's All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic, played less than 20 minutes a night with the Tar Heels and came off the bench in all 36 games he played in.

Despite averaging fewer than 10 points a contest, Little is projected to go in the lottery of the upcoming draft, according to The Crossover's Jeremy Woo. He lists Little as the No. 12 prospect on his most recent Big Board.

"I am ready now to put everything I have into being the best player I can be at the next level," Little said in his statement.

"To be honest, my primary focus when I enrolled at North Carolina was just this current season—being the best I could be on the court and in the classroom," Little told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com. "Now that the season is over and the NBA is within reach, I'm shifting focus. But, I didn't really think too much about this point until the season ended. Improving as a player, winning games, and doing well in school really dominated my thoughts all year."

In his one season, Little helped the Tar Heels earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and reach the Sweet 16. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes for North Carolina.

