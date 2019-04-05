Oregon and Baylor are set to battle for a spot in the 2019 national championship when they meet in the Final Four in Tampa on Friday, April 5.

The Ducks are making their first-ever Final Four appearance after defeating Mississippi State 88-84 on Sunday to win the Portland Region.

The Lady Bears reached this point by winning the Greensboro Region with an 85-53 victory over Iowa.

The winner of this contest will face either UConn or Notre Dame for the national championship.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN