After Virginia guard Kyle Guy and his fiancee took down their online wedding registry amid NCAA compliance concerns, the university's athletic director Carla Williams told The Washington Post that the couple can post it again.

"That was just a misunderstanding," Williams told the Post on Friday. "The NCAA did not tell us that he could not do that."

"We just have to monitor it to be sure we can take care of Kyle’s eligibility," he added

After Virginia beat Purdue in the Elite Eight last weekend, the website Busted Coverage shared the couple's registry and noted that fans might want to buy something nice for Guy after his double-double in the Hoos' overtime win. Guy and his fiancee, Alexa Jenkins, then received a cease and desist request from the university's NCAA compliance office this week to take down the registry.

"The University is requesting that you immediately remove the wedding registry link. The receipt of items from the registry could constitute an impermissible extra benefit. By posting these items, you are jeopardizing the student-athlete’s eligibility for competition," a section of the letter read, according to the Post.

Jenkins tweeted on Wednesday about having to remove the registry and Guy confirmed it to reporters on Thurdsay.

"That was crazy to me because that that's illegal because that's what a registry is for," he said. "NCAA said it was illegal so I'm not going to argue with it right now. I'm going to try to win a national championship and then we'll open that book."

NCAA president Mark Emmert said the NCAA did not ask Guy to take down the registry but school compliance departments often act with caution when it comes to potential violations involving their players.

Guy, a junior shooting guard, is the top-seeded Cavaliers' leading scorer this season with 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Virginia will take on Auburn in the Final Four on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.