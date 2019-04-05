Warriors guard Steph Curry gifted Notre Dame's women's basketball team with new Under Armour Curry 6s before they take on UConn on Friday night in the Final Four.

Curry gave the team the "Coy Fish" colorway and wished them good luck in a video message.

"The work is not done. I want to see you guys go after another championship. But part of your journey is you want to maintain the fun, maintain the excitement about what you're doing," Curry said before introducing the shoe. "All the best. Go get it done."

Our squad got a special surprise from a certain MVP before Friday’s National Semifinal.



We’re proud to have you in our corner, @StephenCurry30.#WFinalFour #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OrtTYf5h5Y — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) April 5, 2019

Curry called the "Coy Fish" colorway the "most fun in the line for me." The shoe's name is inspired by a prank during his days playing college basketball at Davidson, when he distracted a hostess at a Japanese steakhouse so his teammate Steve Rossiter could try to steal a koi fish from the restauarant's pond. Curry also wore the "Coy Fish" during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C.

Notre Dame beat UConn in the Final Four last year to advance to the national championship. The Fighting Irish took home the title over Mississippi State 61–58 thanks to guard Arike Ogunbowale's incredible game-winning shot.

They will face UConn again in the Final Four on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.