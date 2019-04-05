Watch: Tom Izzo Assists with Michigan State Fans' Baby Gender Reveal

It's a baby Spartan! Tom Izzo helped two expecting parents reveal their baby's gender on Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2019

Michigan State head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo helped two expecting parents reveal their baby's gender on Friday at the Spartans' practice ahead of the Final Four this weekend. 

According to MLive, Ross and Morgan Maltby live in Minneapolis and are big Michigan State fans. Ross graduated from the school in 2008. 

The parents attended a doctors appointment on Friday morning, where a staff member wrote the baby's gender on an ultrasound photo and planned to do the reveal later that night. The plan changed with the Spartans in the Final Four, so the pair created a sign and tweeted it out at assistant coaches. The sign requested Izzo's help with an envelope taped on and the words "Future Spartan gender inside." Coach Dwayne Stephens saw it and said, if they could get down low enough, they'd make it happen.

And they made it happen. Izzo appeared to be a little confused at first, but took the important envelope to help. He then revealed that the parents were expecting a boy to the father's happiness and Izzo raised his arms in support as players including Cassius Winston looked on.

According to MLive, they're now thinking of names, including Tom and Cassius.

While the baby's due date is August, Izzo more likely has his eye on the Spartans' Final Four game against No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message