Michigan State head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo helped two expecting parents reveal their baby's gender on Friday at the Spartans' practice ahead of the Final Four this weekend.

According to MLive, Ross and Morgan Maltby live in Minneapolis and are big Michigan State fans. Ross graduated from the school in 2008.

The parents attended a doctors appointment on Friday morning, where a staff member wrote the baby's gender on an ultrasound photo and planned to do the reveal later that night. The plan changed with the Spartans in the Final Four, so the pair created a sign and tweeted it out at assistant coaches. The sign requested Izzo's help with an envelope taped on and the words "Future Spartan gender inside." Coach Dwayne Stephens saw it and said, if they could get down low enough, they'd make it happen.

We had dinner reservations tomorrow night to reveal the gender of our baby but since @MSU_Basketball decided to come to town we thought #Izzo could help! @CoachDaneFife @DjStephens31 We’ll be at the shoot around tomorrow. Any help would be awesome!! #spartanswill pic.twitter.com/ZgZ7Ivvl0O — Ross Maltby (@BRMaltby) April 5, 2019

And they made it happen. Izzo appeared to be a little confused at first, but took the important envelope to help. He then revealed that the parents were expecting a boy to the father's happiness and Izzo raised his arms in support as players including Cassius Winston looked on.

Tom Izzo does the honors in a fan’s gender reveal at #FinalFour practice pic.twitter.com/fwyFWLYFX2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 5, 2019

According to MLive, they're now thinking of names, including Tom and Cassius.

While the baby's due date is August, Izzo more likely has his eye on the Spartans' Final Four game against No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.