Has Texas Tech Ever Appeared in a National Championship Game?

Find out if the Red Raiders have ever played for the title in the NCAA tournament.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 06, 2019

Texas Tech will be looking to take one step closer to winning their first-ever national title when the team takes on Michigan State in this year's Final Four on Saturday.

Despite appearing in the NCAA tournament 16 times before this season, the Red Raiders have never appeared in a national championship game. This year marks the first time in program history that the team has reached the Final Four.

Texas Tech's win over No. 1 Gonzaga marked just the second time the school played in an Elite Eight contest. The only other appearance was in 2018, when they fell to eventual champion Villanova.

Before this year's tournament, the Red Raiders only had six Sweet 16 appearances.

