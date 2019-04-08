Texas Tech faces Virginia on Monday night in the NCAA men's tournament national championship.

If Texas Tech wins the game, it will be the first time the men's basketball program captures the national championship.

Entering this season, the Red Raiders' best finish in the NCAA tournament came in 2018 when they lost in the Elite Eight to eventual national champion Villanova.

This season, Texas Tech knocked off Gonzaga in the regional final and then defeated Michigan State in the Final Four to reach the championship game.

However, in 1993, the school's women's program won the title over Ohio State behind big performances from Sheryl Swoopes and Marsha Sharp.

Monday's game is also the first meeting between Virginia and Texas Tech ever. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET/