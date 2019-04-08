Has Texas Tech Ever Won the NCAA Men's Tournament National Championship?

Texas Tech will be playing in the 2019 NCAA men's tournament championship on Monday, April 8, but have they ever won the title game before?

By Khadrice Rollins
April 08, 2019

Texas Tech faces Virginia on Monday night in the NCAA men's tournament national championship.

If Texas Tech wins the game, it will be the first time the men's basketball program captures the national championship. 

Entering this season, the Red Raiders' best finish in the NCAA tournament came in 2018 when they lost in the Elite Eight to eventual national champion Villanova.

This season, Texas Tech knocked off Gonzaga in the regional final and then defeated Michigan State in the Final Four to reach the championship game.

However, in 1993, the school's women's program won the title over Ohio State behind big performances from Sheryl Swoopes and Marsha Sharp.

Monday's game is also the first meeting between Virginia and Texas Tech ever. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET/

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message