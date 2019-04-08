Virginia squares off against Texas Tech on Monday, April 8 in Minneapolis in a matchup for the NCAA tournament championship.

The Cavaliers have survived stunners in their last two contests just to reach this point. A miracle overtime win over Purdue sent them to the Final Four and three free throws with less than a second remaining gave them a one-point victory over Auburn in the semifinals.

After defeating Gonzaga in a nail-biter to earn a spot in the Final Four, the Red Raiders then skirted past Michigan State thanks to a strong second half.

Both teams are playing for their first men's basketball championship.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with March Madness Live.