How to Watch Virginia vs. Texas Tech: National Championship Live Stream TV Channel, Time

The Cavaliers and Red Raiders meet in the NCAA tournament championship on Monday, April 8.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 08, 2019

Virginia squares off against Texas Tech on Monday, April 8 in Minneapolis in a matchup for the NCAA tournament championship.

The Cavaliers have survived stunners in their last two contests just to reach this point. A miracle overtime win over Purdue sent them to the Final Four and three free throws with less than a second remaining gave them a one-point victory over Auburn in the semifinals.

After defeating Gonzaga in a nail-biter to earn a spot in the Final Four, the Red Raiders then skirted past Michigan State thanks to a strong second half.

Both teams are playing for their first men's basketball championship.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with March Madness Live.

