Three Michigan starters – freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, senior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole – have declared for early entry into the 2019 NBA draft, the school announced Tuesday.

All three Wolverines intend to sign with agents under the new NCAA rules. The agents will work with Michigan's coaching staff to assist the student athletes through the evaluation and pre-draft processes.

"Charles, Jordan and Iggy have all decided to take the next steps in pursuing their dreams of playing in the NBA," Wolverines coach John Beilein said. "The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can. We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures in front on them."

The new rules allow college players to hire agents during the evaluation process but gives the players the opportunity to return to school without losing eligibility so long as they end the relationship with said agents. Players can also now return to school after going undrafted without losing eligibility, but only if they have participated in the NBA combine.

Brazdeikis, a freshman, would become the first one-and-done freshman in the John Beilein era at Michigan. The 20-year-old was named Big Ten freshman of the year after averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.2% from three for Michigan.

Matthews tested the draft waters after the 2017-18 season before returning to Ann Arbor for his senior campaign. He posted 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season en route to Michigan's second straight 30-win season and a third straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, where they lost to eventual title-runners up Texas Tech.

Poole started all 37 games for the Wolverines, posting 12.8 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists and a team-best 75 three-pointers this season.

