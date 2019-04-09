Report: Kellie Harper to Be Named New Lady Vols Head Coach

Former Vols player Kellie Harper will reportedly be named Tennessee's new women's head basketball coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 09, 2019

Former Vols player Kellie Harper will be named Tennessee's new women's head basketball coach, ESPN's Chris Low reported after the news was first reported by Fox News Knoxville.

Harper is the current head coach Missouri State and led the Lady Bears to the NCAA Sweet 16 this season. In six seasons, Harper went 118-79 at Missouri State. She was named the Kay Yow Coach of the Year on Monday.

As a player, she helped lead the Lady Vols to NCAA titles in 1996, '97 and '98 under legendary coach Pat Summit as a point guard before ending her playing career in 1999. She started working as an assistant in 2000 at Auburn and then at Chattanooga before becoming head coach at Western Carolina in 2004. She became the head coach at NC State in 2009 before being fired and moving to Missouri State.

Harper will replace Holly Warlick who was fired last month after seven seasons with the program.

