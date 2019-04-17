The new proposal the NCAA's Division I Council will vote on this week concerning graduate transfers is not expected to pass, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports.

Proposal 2018-106 would force teams who acquire a graduate transfer in football, men's or women's basketball to commit a scholarship for two years to that player instead of just one for the athlete's lone year of eligibility. If the player completed their graduate program during their year of eligibility, the team would retain the scholarship for the second year and be able to use it on another player, but if the athlete didn't complete their program, the team would have a "dead" scholarship during that second season.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports the proposed rule change "would substantially curtail" graduate transfers.

All 32 Division I conferences have a vote that is weighted based on conference size. The Big 12 and AAC appear to be set to vote against the proposal according to CBS Sports.

If the proposal does pass, it would go into effect Aug. 1.