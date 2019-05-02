Four-star prospect Rejean "Boogie" Ellis asked and is expected to be released from his letter of intent to Duke, reports 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

Ellis is a 6'2", 165-pound combo guard from San Diego, Calif. He is the No. 34 prospect in the class of 2019 and the No. 6 prospect at his position, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

He signed during the early period on Nov. 9 and chose the Blue Devils over finalists of UNC, USC, Memphis and San Diego State. Of those schools and at the time, Ellis has visited UNC and Duke.

When he signed the letter, Ellis told ESPN, "Coach K had the best vision for me. He really put out a plan to help me succeed."

Duke is coming off a 32–6 finish and the No. 1 team lost to No. 2 Michigan State in the NCAA tournament. The team will be losing freshmen stars Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett to the NBA draft. Tre Jones will return for a sophomore season.