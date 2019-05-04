Report: NCAA Launches Investigation Into Arizona Men's Basketball Program

Former Wildcats assistant Book Richardson was one of 10 people arrested in 2017 as a result of a federal investigation.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 04, 2019

The NCAA is investigating the Arizona men's basketball program, a university spokesman confirmed to the Arizona Daily Star on Friday night.

In response to an open records request, the Daily Star said Arizona officials would not release the school's communication with the NCAA to the newspaper because "investigations into the University of Arizona men's basketball program are ongoing at this time."

Confirmation of the investigation comes days after federal prosecutors played a recorded phone conversation between former Wildcats assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson and agent Christian Dawkins. Richardson reportedly told the former adidas consultant that head coach Sean Miller was paying Deandre Ayton $10,000 to make sure he would sign with the Wildcats.

Richardson was one of 10 people arrested in September 2017 as a result of a federal investigation and the ongoing NCAA college basketball corruption trial. He entered a guilty plea in January to charges that he accepted $20,000 in bribes to influence certain Arizona players to hire Dawkins. 

The trial's closing arguments are expected to end Monday, with the case then going to the jury.

 

