Five-star Johnny Juzang has committed to play for the University of Kentucky, the Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) wing announced on Friday.

Juzang reclassified into the class of 2019 last week.

Juzang is ranked as the No. 21 player in the 2019 class on the 247Sports Composite. The 6'6" wing chose Kentucky over Kansas, Oregon and Virginia.

A strong shooter who went 43.4% from three on the most recent AAU circuit, Juzang's shooting ability will help Kentucky's offense. The Wildcats already have another top recruiting class coming in. It is headlined by five-star forward Khalil Whitney (Roselle Catholic, N.J.) and five-star guard Tyrese Maxey (South Garland, Texas) but must replace their top three perimeter scorers.

Kentucky went 27–6 during the 2018 regular season before falling to Auburn in the Elite Eight.