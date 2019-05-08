Five-Star Prospect Johnny Juzang Commits to University of Kentucky

Juzang will join five-star forward Kahlil Whitney and five-star guard Tyrese Maxey in Lexington.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 10, 2019

Five-star Johnny Juzang has committed to play for the University of Kentucky, the Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) wing announced on Friday.

Juzang reclassified into the class of 2019 last week. 

View this post on Instagram

NEXT CHAPTER

A post shared by Johnny Juzang🤞🏽🖤 (@jsilky5) on

Juzang is ranked as the No. 21 player in the 2019 class on the 247Sports Composite. The 6'6" wing chose Kentucky over Kansas, Oregon and Virginia.

A strong shooter who went 43.4% from three on the most recent AAU circuit, Juzang's shooting ability will help Kentucky's offense. The Wildcats already have another top recruiting class coming in. It is headlined by five-star forward Khalil Whitney (Roselle Catholic, N.J.) and five-star guard Tyrese Maxey (South Garland, Texas) but must replace their top three perimeter scorers.

Kentucky went 27–6 during the 2018 regular season before falling to Auburn in the Elite Eight.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message