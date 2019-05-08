Zion Williamson became college basketball's must-watch sensation in his freshman season at Duke, wowing fans with thunderous dunks and dominant defensive play. But the basketball court isn't the only place Williamson excels.

The potential No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft was reportedly quite the poet during his time at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina, according to his creative writing teacher Bill Pell.

"I hope he won't mind me saying this, but he's a hell of a poet," Pell told ESPN's Mina Kimes. "The kid can write."

Pell said Williamson wasn't initially comfortable with the subject, but he grew to enjoy writing poetry through his final year at Spartanburg.

"He'd give them to me – he was very cautious," Pell said. "I began making suggestions. Then all he did was write poems ... and the deeper we got into the year, the more complicated and sophisticated they became. They were remarkable."

Williamson won National Player of the Year in his lone season at Duke, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He is currently the top prospect on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's most recent Big Board.