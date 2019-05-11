University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker will join coach Penny Hardaway to play for Memphis next season.

Tucker announced his decision to commit to Memphis on social media on Saturday. The junior also shared that he did not pull his name out of the NBA draft.

The 6'5" guard is considered the second-best graduate transfer this year and chose the Tigers over Auburn, West Virginia, Kansas and Iowa State.

I want to thanks everyone that recruited me through the process but I will be attending the university of Memphis next year 🐅 @Memphis_MBB pic.twitter.com/EuhXm0UytC — Rayjon Tucker (@Tak3FlightTuck) May 11, 2019

Tucker is the second top player Memphis has landed in two days after four-star prospect Lester Quinones committed to the school on Friday. Memphis's stacked 2019 recruiting class puts it in the top five nationally, according to 247Sports, and includes signee and No. 1 overall prospect James Wiseman.

Tucker spent the first two seasons of his college career at Florida Gulf Coast before heading to Little Rock. Last season, he averaged 20.3 points, 1.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds.