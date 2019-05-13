In another world, Zion Williamson stays at Duke for another season.

However, in this reality, the consensus No. 1 pick for the upcoming 2019 NBA draft is leaving school after just one year.

In an interview with Franklyn Calle of Slam, Williamson explained how much he really enjoyed his college experience and how if circumstances were different, he would be remaining a Blue Devil.

From Calle:

"You get this college experience once," he says. "If you're in a situation like mine, where you're one and done, I'm just trying to make the most of what I got. I love Duke, and honestly, I don’t want to leave. If I didn’t have as much at stake, I probably would stay for another year. But I can't. "Being at Duke was a dream come true for me. Everything about it. Looking to the sidelines, Whoa, that's Coach K I'm playing for! Coach K is looking at me [and] telling me I'm built for this moment. I have a true brotherhood on and off the court. Everything was just a movie," he says. "This was the best year of my life. So if I could come back for a second year I would, but unfortunately that's just not the reality we live in. The reality we live in is [that] my ultimate dream is the NBA. It's what I've been dreaming about as a kid so I have to pursue that. And I have to take care of my family."

Calle also spoke with Williamson's step-father, Lee Anderson, who says Williamson "waited until the last minute" to declare for the NBA draft and Williamson "really, really didn't want to say goodbye."

"He was a little bit remorseful about doing it," Anderson told Calle. "He was just kind of sad. We kept calling him and saying, 'Hey Zion, you have a deadline to meet. You need to make sure you get it done by this time.' He'd say, 'Don't worry. I'll get it. I'll do it.' He wasn't in no hurry to get it done. So I just told my wife to let him be. Give him time."

Williamson, who finished his one college season with every accolade you could think of besides a national title, will likely learn where he will start his NBA career on Tuesday when the NBA draft lottery takes place and the team with the No. 1 pick is decided.