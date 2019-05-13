Zion Williamson on His College Experience at Duke: 'Honestly, I Don't Want to Leave'

Zion Williamson played just 33 games at Duke before declaring for the 2019 NBA draft following his freshman season.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 13, 2019

In another world, Zion Williamson stays at Duke for another season.

However, in this reality, the consensus No. 1 pick for the upcoming 2019 NBA draft is leaving school after just one year.

In an interview with Franklyn Calle of Slam, Williamson explained how much he really enjoyed his college experience and how if circumstances were different, he would be remaining a Blue Devil.

From Calle:

"You get this college experience once," he says. "If you're in a situation like mine, where you're one and done, I'm just trying to make the most of what I got. I love Duke, and honestly, I don’t want to leave. If I didn’t have as much at stake, I probably would stay for another year. But I can't.

"Being at Duke was a dream come true for me. Everything about it. Looking to the sidelines, Whoa, that's Coach K I'm playing for! Coach K is looking at me [and] telling me I'm built for this moment. I have a true brotherhood on and off the court. Everything was just a movie," he says. "This was the best year of my life. So if I could come back for a second year I would, but unfortunately that's just not the reality we live in. The reality we live in is [that] my ultimate dream is the NBA. It's what I've been dreaming about as a kid so I have to pursue that. And I have to take care of my family."

Calle also spoke with Williamson's step-father, Lee Anderson, who says Williamson "waited until the last minute" to declare for the NBA draft and Williamson "really, really didn't want to say goodbye."

"He was a little bit remorseful about doing it," Anderson told Calle. "He was just kind of sad. We kept calling him and saying, 'Hey Zion, you have a deadline to meet. You need to make sure you get it done by this time.' He'd say, 'Don't worry. I'll get it. I'll do it.' He wasn't in no hurry to get it done. So I just told my wife to let him be. Give him time."

Williamson, who finished his one college season with every accolade you could think of besides a national title, will likely learn where he will start his NBA career on Tuesday when the NBA draft lottery takes place and the team with the No. 1 pick is decided.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message