Former Kentucky guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will be transferring to Arizona. He announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday night.

The 6'4" guard is a former four-star recruit and made an official visit to Arizona over the weekend. He also considered Arizona State, Marquette and St. Mary's.

Baker did not start in his first season at Kentucky. He came off the bench and averaged 2.3 points in 9.1 minutes per game. The freshman saw his most minutes (24) against Abilene Christian in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64.

Arizona finished 17–15 last season and eighth in the Pac-12 under head coach Sean Miller.