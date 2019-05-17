Jalen Rose Says It Would be an 'Amazing Opportunity' for Michigan to Hire Juwan Howard

Jalen Rose wants Michigan to embrace the history of the Fab Five and hire Juwan Howard as its next basketball coach.

By Jenna West
May 17, 2019

Jalen Rose thinks Michigan should embrace the history of the Fab Five and hire Juwan Howard as its next basketball coach.

Rose appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Friday morning to share why he thinks Howard is a good coaching candidate and how symbolic the hiring of his former teammate would be.

"It would mean that the hatchet is officially buried and that would be an amazing domino for somebody that truly deserves it," he said. "Juwan Howard has coached summer league. He's earned his dues. He's sat behind the bench. He's sat on the bench...this is an amazing opportunity for them to get an amazing, young coaching candidate that just so happens to be a former member of the Fab Five."

Michigan is currently searching for a new head coach after John Beilein left the Wolverines for the NBA's Cavaliers. Beilein, 66, had coached at Michigan since 2007 and led the Wolverines to two national championship appearances in 2013 and 2018.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan is rumored to be the top Michigan coaching candidate, while The Detroit Free Press reported Howard and Butler coach LaVall Jordan are also being considered for the job. Jordan previously worked as a Wolverines assistant coach under Beilein.

Howard currently serves as an assistant coach with the Heat, and played for three years at Michigan as part of the 1991 recruiting class dubbed the "Fab Five." 

Despite his impressive basketball resume, Howard has never been a head coach. Rose said Howard has interviewed for NBA head coaching jobs and gained valuable experience as an assistant coach.

"He's earned his chops under a championship coach like Erik Spoelstra and an organization like the Miami Heat and under the tutelage and validity of Pat Riley.

"He's currently being interviewed for NBA jobs," Rose added. "Cleveland, Los Angeles, Minnesota, New York have all interviewed him for head coaching jobs, so this is just a legit thing."

